GST collection on bills: LHC seeks reply from Wapda chairman

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a response from Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman and others in a case related to the collection of GST on electricity bills, ARY News reported.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of LHC passed the orders while hearing plea of Nasir Salman against collecting GST via electricity bills.

Salman in his plea made the president, PM and WAPDA chairman respondents in his plea. The plaintiff said collection of GST from the small traders and retailers via electricity bills is illegal. The bill with General Sales Tax was also sent to the traders who consumed a single unit of electricity in the month.

The LHC has been pleaded to nullify the orders of GST collection on electricity bills.

After the initial hearing, LHC Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sought a response from WAPDA chairman and other respondents.

The hearing has been adjourned until August 22.

Earlier, Karachi school on Monday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against collection of General Sales Tax on electricity bill.

A private school filed a plea with SHC against the school for sending an electricity bill with GST. We are running a school, not a retailer, the plea stated and added that K-Electric has slapped Rs6,000 each GST on the four commercial electricity meters.

