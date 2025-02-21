Rockstar Games drops major update for GTA 5

Rockstar Games has dropped a major update for Grand Theft Auto 5 as fans await development on the highly-anticipated GTA 6.

The developer has announced allowing players of GTA 5 on PC to upgrade to an enhanced version of the game for free.

Set to launch on March 4, the major upgrade will bring GTA 5 up to parity with the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of the game.

While the GTA 5 upgrade will be free, gamers will have to upgrade their PCs to 16GB of RAM, with an Nvidia RTX 3060 and an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU.

Rockstar Games will introduce additional content in GTA Online, technical improvements, and greater support for higher resolutions and frame rates.

The developer will also upgrade GTA Online with newly added access to the GTA+ subscription programme, new vehicles, new modes and a landing page that will let players jump into activities faster.

Additionally, Rockstar Games is also set to enhance the audio and the game is likely to get support for Dolby Atmos and improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, and music.

The development came amid the anticipation for Rockstar Games’ upcoming title GTA 6.

While Rockstar Games announced in 2024 that GTA 6 would be released in the Fall of 2025, fans speculated a delay as the developer or its parent company Take-Two Interactive has not provided any details or new media from the game.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023.

The trailer for GTA 6 showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.