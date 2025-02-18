Rockstar in talks with metaverse creators for user-generated content in GTA 6

Rockstar Games is reportedly in talks with the creators of Fortnite and Roblox to introduce user-generated content in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The publisher has dedicated servers in GTA 5 Online for role-play experiences and features extensive user mods.

Now, a latest report has claimed that Rockstar Games was discussing custom and modifiable game environments, cosmetic items and assets with Fortnite and Roblox creators for GTA 6.

According to a report by Digiday, the developer aims to make the upcoming title the ‘next big metaverse platform’ by allowing Fortnite and Roblox creators to add custom items, assets and experiences to GTA 6.

Rockstar Games has also held discussions with a few dedicated GTA content creators to create custom experiences in GTA 6, the publication quoted sources as saying.

If the talks materialise, the Fortnite and Roblox creators could bring their in-game assets and environments, including brand sponsorships to the title.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games or the metaverse creators have not responded to the reports of their discussion about GTA 6.

It is to be noted here that the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series is set for a release in the Fall of 2025.

Last year, Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the developer fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated game showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.