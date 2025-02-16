GTA 6 rival game MindsEye gets gameplay trailer

The gameplay trailer for MindsEye, a game considered a rival to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, has been unveiled.

The game comes from former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies and is set to launch this summer.

Benzies is also the original creator of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series, however, MindsEye has no relation to the series.

According to the description of the game, the third-person action game is set in a futuristic world “where AI and human greed collide to bring earth to the precipice of collapse.”

“MindsEye follows Jacob Diaz, equipped with a mysterious neural implant, the MindsEye, that has left him with disjointed flashbacks of his time in the service. As Jacob fights to uncover the truth, he is drawn into a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power impact every step of his journey,” said Build A Rocket Boy, the developer of the game.

Following the trailer reveal at the PlayStation State of Play, fans pointed out the inspiration from the Grand Theft Auto series including GTA 6.

Read more: Corsair CEO shares his views on GTA 6 PC release date

PlayStation said that MindsEye will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The development comes as fans eagerly await updates on the release date of GTA 6 from Rockstar Games.

While Rockstar Games announced in 2024 that GTA 6 would be released in the Fall of 2025, fans speculated a delay as the developer or its parent company Take-Two Interactive has not provided any details or new media from the game.

The first and only trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released on December 4, 2023.

The trailer for GTA 6 showed that the title will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.