Corsair CEO shares his views on GTA 6 PC release date

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, confirmed the launch window of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 last year.

The company, at the time, said that GTA 6 will be released in the fall of 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

However, the company or Rockstar Games did not give any details about a PC version of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

As speculations about the game’s PC release intensify, the CEO of gaming PC maker, Corsair has revealed the likely date GTA 6 will arrive on PC.

During Cosair’s recent earnings call, CEO Andy Paul said that the game might arrive on PC in ‘early 2026.’

Speaking at the earnings call, Paul said that customers were ‘lining up to buy components from us’ as he speculated that GTA 6 on PC was ‘likely a year away’.

“My understanding now it’s [GTA 6] going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 26 for PC,” he added.

If his statement is to be believed, the gap between the console and PC launch would be an unusually short one given that GTA 5 got a PC version two years after the original console launch.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive has not released any official statement on the PC launch of the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Earlier in an interview, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick shared his views on PC as a gaming platform, saying that it was worth paying attention to going ahead.

“I think the trend that you’d want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC,” he said.