GTA 6 AI-generated trailer goes viral

An AI-generated trailer for Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 has gone viral on social media as fans await the release of the second trailer.

The developer released the first and only official trailer for the highly-anticipated game last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

As the wait for the second trailer continues, fans of GTA 6 recreated the first trailer using artificial intelligence and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

A Reddit post showed a video comparing the actual GTA 6 trailer to a fan edit using AI.

The viral video shows side-by-side clips of the opening scene with the titular character Lucia in prison, when she and Jason entre the shop, and the scene of the busy street on Ocean Drive among others.

While the video is filled with oversaturated colours, the trailer is considered impressive on a technical level.

Fans, however, slammed the viral recreation of the trailer for the sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

“You can keep the AI slop. Rockstar’s artists will be giving us a once in a lifetime experience that AI will never be able to touch, no matter how advanced the algorithm,” on user wrote.

“This is just the beginning, in one year or two we will be able to have these visuals generated in real-time, at 60fps or more. Meaning we will be able to play GTA 5 and 6 with real-life graphics,” another pinned.

“Someone ran game footage through an AI programme, that’s literally all this is, and it looks like s*** lol. The actual game being run on proper equipment will look infinitely better than this,” a third user wrote.

It is worth noting here that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.