GTA 6: Rockstar Games confirms gameplay, mission details leaks

Rockstar Games has seemingly confirmed a leak revealing gameplay and mission details about its upcoming title Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

GTA 6 Countdown, an X account which posts regularly about the title, shared a bullet point breakdown of the latest rumours about the game, a gaming website reported.

The post came with a screenshot, which was later removed by the copyright holder, leading fans to speculate whether the rumours were indeed true.

Rumours had it that Lucia will be the central character in the upcoming title of Rockstar Games, while she and Jason will have separate intro-missions.

Additionally, the publisher has developed the story more grounded where the protagonists are figuring things out and are embroiled in the family drama in the sixth title of Grand Theft Auto.

While it was reported that GTA 6 will have massive side content, its story will be shorter than Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans believed that the rumours were true after GTA 6 Countdown retweeted the original post, writing that Rockstar Games’s parent company Take-Two Interactive took down the screenshot.

“This leak has been pretty much confirmed, as we just received a DMCA takedown from Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two,” the X handle wrote.

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating that Rockstar Games is set to release the second trailer for its hotly-anticipated GTA 6 on October 4.

Rumours of the likely release of the second trailer intensified after the developer posted a job opening for a Screenshot Capture Artist.

It is to be noted here that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that the sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.