GTA 6 developer drops major update about Red Dead Redemption

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 developer Rockstar Games has dropped a major update about its critically acclaimed game Red Dead Redemption.

Released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 around 14 years ago, Red Dead Redemption was never released on PC.

However, Rockstar Games has now announced releasing the fan-favourite game for PC on October 29.

“In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version brings John Marston’s beloved journey to PC in stunning, new detail,” the GTA 6 developer said in a statement.

The developer released a new trailer and tech specs for a PC version of 2010’s Western classic.

The PC version of Red Dead Redemption will be available at the Rockstar Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, while information about the purchase will be revealed later this week.

Read more: GTA 6: Rockstar Games confirms gameplay, mission details leaks

The developer has introduced new enhancements including native 4K resolution (up to 144Hz), upscaling technology support for Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0, monitor support for both ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) monitors, adjustable draw distances and shadow quality settings among other specs.

Meanwhile, rumours said that Rockstar Games was working to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 as well.

The second instalment of the western classic is reportedly planned for March 2025, before the release of the sixth instalment of the Grand Theft Auto series.

It is to be noted here that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive earlier this year announced that GTA 6 will arrive in the Fall of 2025.

Later, Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6 would be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it fell short of announcing a release date for a PC version.

The first and only trailer for the highly-anticipated game was released last year, showing that GTA 6 will be set in a fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and will feature the first playable female character in the franchise.