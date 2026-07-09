GTA 6 digital buyers can preload a week before launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) fans have enjoyed an exciting few weeks, with numerous official updates. Pre-orders started in June, revealing two editions: Standard and Ultimate.

However, the Standard edition restricts much in-game content, requiring players to spend up to $100 to access all single-player features. Still, many details remain unknown. No third trailer has appeared, not even one focused solely on gameplay, and the final download size remains uncertain.

Given that the Rockstar title is anticipated to be the most ambitious open-world game ever, its file size is expected to be quite large.

Therefore, players will likely have the option to preload the game before its November 19 release. Luckily, Rockstar confirms that preloading will be available.

By pre-ordering, you can preload Grand Theft Auto VI starting November 12, ensuring you’re ready to play immediately after launch. This feature will be accessible to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users.

Rockstar Games announced that those who buy digital copies of GTA 6 can start preloading on November 12, exactly one week before release. The preload begins at midnight local time and, despite the file size, provides ample time to prepare by November 19.

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Additionally, since the preload schedule is the same for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users, everyone will be ready to play once the download completes by the launch day.

If you bought the “physical” edition of Grand Theft Auto VI, you’ll need to wait for the empty box with the download code before you can start preloading the game. Consequently, if your copy faces delays, you might not enjoy the same early access as digital buyers.

Preloading is beneficial because it lets you start playing Grand Theft Auto VI immediately and gives you plenty of time to free up storage space.

We can only assume that the upcoming Rockstar game will have an enormous file size, so we have some time to get ready. Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19.