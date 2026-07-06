GTA 6 PlayStation App Swap Sparks Debate Among Fans

Since preorders opened and the prices for the two editions of Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6) were announced, fans have not had a moment’s peace, especially following the news that there will be no authentic physical release.

PlayStation recently revealed plans for a fully digital future, aiming to stop producing discs for new games by January 28, a move that has triggered considerable concern across the gaming community.

While PlayStation has not issued an official statement addressing these concerns, the company has made one noticeable change. It recently leaned into its Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing by swapping its social media banner and app logo for the game’s artwork and sunset gradient, but these have now been reverted.

On X, formerly Twitter, accounts like GTA 6 Countdown observed that PlayStation restored its app logo to blue and replaced its social media banner with NBA 2K26: Season 8 artwork.

Industry observers did not expect PlayStation to fully dedicate itself to a four-month campaign for GTA 6, yet some find it strange that the promotion was so short and ended abruptly.

Social media user Timothy_ose speculated that Rockstar might desire some distance from PlayStation, noting that the developer likely requested the removal to avoid criticism. Whether accurate or not, many gamers might naturally arrive at this conclusion, given how swiftly this theme swap happened during PlayStation’s ongoing controversy.

Others, like user prissypuffy, believe this is just standard marketing practice, noting that temporarily changing app icons for promotion is common.

Fans could even see the PlayStation App logo feature a yellow background in early fall for marketing related to Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine.

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Until there is an official explanation beyond marketing reasons, industry observers assume there are no hidden motives behind the swap.

Nonetheless, PlayStation’s situation remains tense, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to upcoming cross-promotions involving PlayStation or Grand Theft Auto 6.

The game is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 19, 2026.