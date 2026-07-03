Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) pre-orders are now officially open, allowing millions of eager fans to secure copies of the highly anticipated video game. However, this massive rush of excitement has also opened a lucrative door for opportunistic cybercriminals.

Fake early-access websites designed to steal credit card details have rapidly emerged across the internet. Security researchers at Norton warn that this malicious activity signals a broader and more troubling trend for the gaming community.

“Millions are searching for the latest trailer, trying to pre-order, or hoping to find a cheaper way to buy the game,” explained Sanchez-Rola, a cybersecurity researcher with the Gen team. “That is exactly when scammers strike. They do not need to hack Rockstar or breach the game; they simply exploit the excitement around the purchase.”

The cybersecurity team identified various sophisticated scams specifically targeting buyers. These include fraudulent pre-order websites offering seemingly incredible discounts. Sanchez-Rola warned that bad actors are not only targeting physical game editions but also pushing fake gift card deals to trick fans searching for the cheapest way to play GTA 6.

These digital threats extend far beyond standard search engine results, heavily infiltrating Discord and other prominent social media platforms.

“Dark web services advertise mass Discord messaging and tools that let criminals target gaming communities directly,” Sanchez-Rola added. “Instead of relying on fake websites, scammers deliver fake offers right into conversations.”

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Often, these malicious links direct victims to highly realistic fake login pages. Once a user enters their information, the page instantly harvests their credentials, putting their entire PlayStation or Xbox account at severe risk.

To stay protected, cybersecurity experts strongly advise gamers to stop and think before clicking. If an offer appears too good to be true, it is likely a scam. Taking a moment to verify the legitimacy of a heavily discounted GTA 6 copy or a digital gift card can completely save users from the massive headache of recovering a hacked account.

Security professionals urge players to remain highly cautious about links shared in gaming chats or on social media, as criminals exploit the natural trust in peer recommendations. Finally, enabling multi-factor authentication on all gaming accounts remains the most effective step to protect years of digital purchases, not just a single game.