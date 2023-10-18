GTA 6 fans are hopeful ‘what if’ the trailer reveal is imminent

The users from the 4chan website claimed to have seen a brand-new trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the highly-anticipated Action-Adventure game by Rockstar Games. There are several rumors and leaks related to the game’s release keeping GTA fans on their toes.

Several users of Reddit have expressed concerns regarding potential delays in the release of the GTA 6 PC version, however, the fans on Reddit got excited about the ‘rumor’ that the GTA 6 trailer will be released on October 26, mentioned by the 4chan users (or possibly borrowed from a GTA leaker on Twitter who confirmed” its significance back in Sep, 2023).

Meanwhile, the fans admit that they don’t entirely trust the 4chan users, but … What if?

The GTA enthusiasts have been living on “What if?” for much of the decade since Grand Theft Auto V came out. They’re desperate for more of Rockstar’s huge, dirty, cynical worlds, so much so that they see clues to it everywhere.

The golden woman robot hugging the Rockstar logo in some random promotional art is seen as a cryptic hint that GTA 6 is coming soon.

Even mundane in-game elements, like a flat house in the recent San Andreas remaster, have sparked suspicion as potential clues, especially when compared to the Rockstar environment.

Similarly, a T-shirt featured on GTA online is regarded as yet another enigmatic sign of the game which is ‘soon to be released’.

Throughout all these speculations, Rockstar has remained tight-lipped. The studio has not made any official announcement regarding GTA 6 since 2022, after the announcement of the GTA 6 development.