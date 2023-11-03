GTA 6 fans concerned about accessing game following GTA Online warning

Over the years, the Grand Theft Auto series has evolved into a worldwide phenomenon with the last entry being GTA V which initially launched in 2013 and has since made its way to various platforms across multiple generations.

While the single-player campaign of GTA V brought significant revenue, GTA Online is Rockstar Games’ biggest cash cow as its millions of loyal fans splash the dosh on its in-game currency, collectively known as Shark Cards.

The GTA Online players invested hefty financials along with hundreds of hours in gameplay as well. However, in the age of live service games, the risk of losing progress is a common occurrence.

READ: GTA 6 fans are hopeful ‘what if’ the trailer reveal is imminent

As reported by Metro, millions of GTA Online players will be losing their progress with Windows 7 and Windows 8 set to go offline in 2024. It can be avoided if the player transfers their progress to the latest operating system, Windows 11.

While it’s likely that Rockstar Games would have come to this decision itself, as it had done with the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 7 and 8 on January 30, 2024.

It will be interesting to observe what happens to the current version of GTA Online when the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is eventually released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, whenever that may be.