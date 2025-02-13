GTA 6 fans left concerned following Borderlands 4 announcement

Fans of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 were left concerned following the confirmation of Borderlands 4’s release date.

The game, developed by Take-Two Interactive subsidiary 2K, is set for a release on September 23 as confirmed during Sony’s State of Play 2025 broadcast a day earlier.

The confirmation regarding the release date of Borderlands 4 has, however, raised several eyebrows as several suggested that GTA 6, developed by Rockstar Games, might miss its Fall 2025 release date.

Last year, Take-Two Interactive set the Rockstar Games’ title for a release in the fall of 2025. Following the confirmation, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Industry analysts, at the time, said that the publisher was likely to put GTA 6’s launch somewhere between late August and December of 2025.

However, the Borderlands 4 announcement has led many to believe that Take-Two Interactive will not be releasing its two games in the same month or with a gap of two or three months.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about the same during an interview with a gaming website.

Responding to the question, he said the company was planning its releases to avoid a risk of cannibalisation.

“I think we will plan the releases so as not to have that be a problem. And what we found is when you’re giving consumers hits, they tend to be interested in pursuing other hits. In other words, I’ve said this many times, even when the hits aren’t ours, they’re a good thing for the industry. In this case, we hope that the hits will largely be ours,” Zelnick added.

The development on Borderlands 4 comes more than a week after a Uruguayan video games store reportedly leaked the exact release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The store, called XUruguay, took the fans by surprise after a post revealed the exact release date of the game.

The post, which was quickly removed from its store, claimed the Rockstar Games title will launch on September 17, 2025.