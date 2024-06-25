GTA 6 fans speculate the game’s file size to exceed 300GB

Amid the anticipation for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, fans continue to speculate about the map, characters of the game along with the file size of the upcoming title.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has announced that the much-awaited game Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in fall of 2025.

The company has since then gone silent on the matter, leaving GTA 6 fans speculating about the specifications and features of the game.

One such aspect is the file size of the upcoming title with several coming up their own number.

GTA 6 fans were left concerned after an X user going by the name of GTAVInewz suggested that the game’s file size could be 750GB. However, others considered the claim unrealistic given it will exceed the storage capacity of PS5 and Xbox series consoles.

Another X user going by the name GTAVIbestleaks predicted that the file size of the game will exceed 300GB, however, it will be much lower than 750GB.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games keep has not released any update other than announcing the release date of the highly-anticipated title.

It is pertinent to mention that GTA 5’s file size was around 100GB, while Red Dead Redemption 2 came with a the size of 150GB.

However, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will likely have a larger file size than the earlier titles given improved game experience.

While Rockstar Games remain silent about the possible release date of the second trailer, fans are expecting it to be released before the end of the current year.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested the game could be delayed from 2025 to 2026 due to a lag in development.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (and later arrived to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014), the Rockstar title did not head to PC until 2015.