GTA 6: Latest update regarding second trailer, release date

After releasing the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 months ago, Rockstar Games has not issued any statement regarding the second trailer or the game’s release date.

However, a recent Tweet on X has maintained that the publisher is likely to release the game in early 2025 given that Take-Two generates $7 billion in revenue, a gaming website reported.

“Next week, we’re likely to find out whether GTA 6 will launch in early 2025 or later, as Take-Two previously stated they would reveal FY25 plans (games releasing before April 2025 and estimated revenue) in their final quarter earnings call on May 16th,” read the tweet.

Take-Two’s anticipation of the revenue meant that “GTA VI is still on track to launch in early 2025 and Trailer 2 reveal would be imminent (late May – early June),” it added.

The tweet means that Take-Two’s upcoming earnings call would finalise the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested the game could be delayed from 2025 to 2026 due to a lag in development.

It is pertinent to mention that PC gamers may have to wait longer as the announced release date refers to the console, not the PC.

Days earlier, Take-Two Interactive closed down the developer behind the Kerbal Space Program 2 game.

The company, which also owns GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games, shut down Intercept Games, a studio responsible for Kerbal Space Program 2, a gaming website reported on May 2.

Along with Intercept Games, Roll7 studio which published OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome has also been shut down.

Last month, the GTA 6 publisher announced it is laying off 5%, as many as 600 of its workforce, and $140 million in canceled projects.

According to Bloomberg, Take-Two revealed in an end-of-business SEC filing a plan to save itself more than $165 million annually due to “reductions in its existing expense base and lowered projected expense growth for the coming years.”