GTA 6: Report reveals potential actors to play Jason, Lucia

Dylan Rourke is likely to play the role of Jason in the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 set for release in 2025.

While Rourke is the potential actor to voice Jason, Manni L. Perez has long been speculated to portray Lucia, a gaming website reported.

Prominent GTA YouTuber LegacyKillaHD, while citing “a reliable source,” said that the role of Jason will be played by US actor Dylan Rourke in GTA 6 while Manni L. Perez is set to portray Lucia.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has not released any official statement regarding the involvement of both actors in the game.

It is pertinent to mention that Perez has voiced a few minor characters on GTA online in her acting career along with parts in Law & Order, Blindspot, Click Next to Continue, and Jessica Jones.

If the rumours are true, GTA 6 will be Rourke’s first video game project.

The actor has previously starred in TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family.

An individual named Joseph Connors was previously considered as one of the potential GTA 6 lead actors as per Connors’s now-removed online resume.

In his resume, Conners mentioned his involvement in a “lead” role in an unnamed Rockstar project slated for release in 2025.

Rockstar Games is likely to release GTA 6 in the first quarter of 2025. However, a recent report suggested the game could be delayed from 2025 to 2026 due to a lag in development.

It is pertinent to mention that PC gamers may have to wait longer as the announced release date refers to the console, not the PC.

Although the last installment, Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (and later arrived to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2014), the Rockstar title did not head to PC until 2015.