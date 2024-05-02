GTA: Ex-developer reveals secret about Vice City

As fans wait for the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), a former developer at Rockstar Games revealed the truth behind one of Vice City’s biggest mysteries.

Published in 2002, GTA: Vice City included mysterious cops who would always show up to arrest the players as soon as their criminal activities reached a 3-star wanted level.

These cops would block players’ cars multiple times and make it hard for them to continue with their activities in the game.

Obbe Vermeij, who has worked on the cops’ behaviour patterns as a developer at Rockstar Games, revealed that police cars were created a good distance away and were given the order to attack the player.

“In Vice City, I experimented with pre-set locations where police cars would spawn just at the right time and with the correct initial speed to appear right in front of the player,” he said.

According to him, the cops were programmes to trigger when the player’s wanted level reached 3-star or above.

“Once they’ve triggered you have to wait a few minutes before it happens again,” Vermeij said.

It is pertinent to mention that Rockstar Games have announced to return to Vice City in GTA 6.

The Floridian-inspired setting in the upcoming installment will have programmed cops who would appear to block the players from continuing their journey in the game.

Meanwhile, a gaming website suggested that with its high visual graphics and immersive gaming experience, Grand Theft Auto 6 price could be between $70 and $80 for a Standard edition.

However, Rockstar Games has not disclosed any information regarding the pricing of its upcoming title.

It is pertinent to mention that GTA 5 was released for $59.99 for PS3 and PS4 consoles.

A recent report suggested GTA 6 could be delayed from 2025 to 2026 due to a lag in development, and if nothing else, layoffs alone wouldn’t do much to help remedy the situation.

In March, Take-Two acquired Borderlands developer Gearbox for $460 million, and GTA 6 is expected to be one of the most successful games of all time.