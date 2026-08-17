GTA 6 featured in new PlayStation 5 video with unreleased audio

When Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) pre-orders opened in late June, PlayStation kicked off its “Plays Best on PS5” campaign. Since then, there have been few posts about the Rockstar game on social media.

Now, a new “It Happens on PS5” YouTube video features several nods to GTA 6. Most of the footage comes from old trailers, but there is some new audio as well.

The PlayStation Blog introduces the video by talking about exclusive PS5 games like Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War Laufey. It also reminds readers about the GTA 6 release date, calling it one of the “most exciting adventures” coming to the console.

GTA 6 first appears in a scene featuring jet skis racing along a beach inspired by Vice City. This part uses live actors who haven’t appeared in earlier ads. At the 23-second mark, there’s a familiar moment: Jason jumps into a getaway car driven by Lucia, taken from trailer #2.

At 44 seconds, more reused footage shows Jason riding a motorcycle with a low-flying seaplane behind him. This scene appears on a billboard that resembles one on a real building in Warsaw, Poland.

Near the end of the “It Happens on PS5” YouTube promo, Jason slams a car trunk while Lucia stands next to him. This is another clip from the second Rockstar trailer, but with a new sound effect added.

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Fans hoping for new gameplay footage might have to wait until the Netflix Extended Look on August 27. Still, PlayStation may soon ramp up promotion for the GTA 6 PS5 release.

Sony’s “Plays Best on PS5” slogan vanished from several channels soon after pre-orders began. Some fans guessed this was because of the company’s plan to move away from physical games in 2028. Supporters of discs have filled Sony’s social media with negative comments.

It’s more likely that this pause was planned ahead of time. Even with record sales, analysts think GTA 6 PS5 pre-orders will surge in the last week before launch. With rumors of a PS5 or PS5 Pro bundle, the big summer marketing push could be about to start.