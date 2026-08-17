Samsung has entered into a partnership with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, positioning itself as the official provider of TVs, monitors, soundbars, and Wi-Fi speakers for the highly anticipated title, which launches on October 23.

Through this collaboration, Modern Warfare 4 will support Samsung’s HDR10+ Gaming format, a technology that enhances color accuracy and contrast to deliver a more immersive experience for players.

The game will also be compatible with the ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio found on Samsung’s Odyssey G9 monitors, giving players with these screens a broader field of view and a heightened sense of space during gameplay.

In addition, Samsung plans to distribute early access codes to selected players via its Samsung Promotion app, allowing them to join the closed beta from August 21 to August 25. The open beta will follow shortly after, running from August 28 to September 1.

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The partnership will continue at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany, from August 26 to 30. Samsung will offer an early hands-on experience with Modern Warfare 4 at its booth during the event.

Some visitors will have the chance to receive Vault Edition Battle.net codes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, as part of a promotion that further links the game with Samsung’s gaming hardware in the lead-up to launch.