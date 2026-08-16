Samsung might be considering a major physical redesign for its upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra and S27 Pro smartphones, potentially abandoning the traditional vertical camera bar in favor of a sleek, horizontal module.

Fresh evidence of this possible design shift recently surfaced in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) global design database.

Sketches reportedly linked to Samsung’s next flagship, discovered by tech blog Sammyguru, depict a familiar smartphone silhouette with flat edges and rounded corners. However, the rear vertical camera arrangement is completely replaced by a flat, horizontal bar containing three separate lenses.

This striking layout would make the new models look much more like the Google Pixel 11 Pro and the rumored Apple iPhone Air. It would also mark a return to form for Samsung, which previously utilized a similar horizontal camera design on older devices like the Galaxy S10.

A horizontal camera module could easily solve several minor hardware annoyances for users. For example, a centered horizontal bar allows the phone to sit evenly on Google Pixel 11 series officially launched with upgraded storage and design

flat surfaces, significantly reducing screen wobble when typing or writing on a table.

Additionally, the redesign could free up crucial space on the back of the device for Qi2-compatible accessories. This adjustment might finally enable strong magnetic attachments without requiring a specialized case, mirroring the convenience currently offered by the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro.

While it remains unclear if Samsung has fully committed to this design for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, well-known industry leaker Ice Universe has publicly voiced support for the change.

READ MORE: Google Pixel 11 series officially launched with upgraded storage and design

Earlier supply chain reports from July indicated the company had not made a final decision, but the recently uncovered patent sketches suggest the brand is actively exploring the shift.

A major physical redesign would mark a bold new stage for Samsung’s smartphone hardware. With the Galaxy S27 series expected to launch in 2027 featuring updated camera technology, a completely refreshed back panel could be the perfect way to highlight the new features.