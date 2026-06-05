With the long wait for GTA 6 slowly heading into its final stretch, attention has started drifting away from just trailers and delays and toward something far more practical — how much space the game is actually going to take up on your console.

The game is still expected to release on 19 November 2026, after a series of delays that have only added to the anticipation. And while Rockstar Games hasn’t officially confirmed any technical details yet, early chatter and industry speculation are already painting a picture of a genuinely heavy installation.

Some of the rumours doing the rounds suggest that GTA 6 could land somewhere just under the 200GB mark. Nothing is confirmed, of course, but the figure has been circulating widely enough to get players talking. And honestly, given the scale Rockstar usually works with, it doesn’t sound completely out of nowhere either.

For comparison, modern open-world titles are already massive in size, with games like Red Dead Redemption 2 crossing the 100GB barrier quite a while ago. On the extreme end, ARK: Survival Evolved and its updated versions have pushed storage demands even further, reportedly going well beyond 300GB to 400GB depending on installations and updates.

So in that context, a 150–200GB range for GTA 6 doesn’t feel impossible, even if it will definitely force players to clear out space or manage their libraries more carefully than before.

Among gamers, the reaction has been fairly predictable. Some are worried about storage limits, especially on consoles where space is already tight. Others are more relaxed about it, pointing out that for a game of this scale, visuals, world size and complexity, it’s almost expected at this point.

Rockstar Games has remained completely silent on file size so far, so everything currently being discussed remains speculative. But as the release window gets closer and marketing picks up, more concrete details are likely to surface — and storage might end up being just one of several surprises waiting for players.

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