GTA 6: Fresh leaks spark excitement for the game, new trailer date

The latest Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 leak suggests that Rockstar Games is set to revive a beloved mini-game, injecting it with a fresh twist that has been absent for years.

Rockstar Games shattered all YouTube records when it released its first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, announcing the game would be on sale at some point in 2025; it currently has generated 177m views at the time of writing on YouTube alone.

Although it’s at least 10 months before one of the most highly game, several new ‘leaks’ and rumours have found their way onto the fastening conveyor belt, including speculation as to when the latest trailer could be dropped, a release date plus some of what’s expected to be in the game.

X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown speculates the latest announcement from Rockstar Games could be in May, which might include a trailer, but also says it could include screenshots and details of a release date instead.

A post reads: “GTA 6’s next announcement is expected to be in May, before Take-Two’s final quarter earnings call, where they will report full FY24 (financial year) results and reveal their plans for FY25 (games releasing before April 2025).”

Take-Two is an American video game holding company whose labels include 2K and Rockstar Games, which releases the Grand Theft Auto series.

“The May announcement doesn’t necessarily have to be Trailer 2 but could be new screenshots, pre-orders or a release date similar to what Rockstar did with RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) when they announced the release date to be in Spring 2018 just a day before T2’s (Take-Two’s) final quarter earnings call,” the thread concludes.

While some fans already think they have worked out the GTA 6 release date because of a detail in the trailer.

In November last year, a Reddit user created the account Well_Look_Whos_Back, and correctly predicted the track used in the trailer shortly before it was released.

It’s also said the same user revealed gameplay features too, such as 3v3 basketball, dual wielding weapons, gore and dismemberment, different colour sunsets for Miami (where the game is based), it will be harder to carjack, the gameplay in the trailer is from an old build and no-one will know what the real map looks like until it comes out.

It must be noted that these are just leaks and rumours at this time, with no official update from Rockstar Games yet.