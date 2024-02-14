GTA 6’s Vice City Has Two Different Roads It Could Take

In the wake of the official reveal trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) that was released back in December, the hype for the franchise has been at its highest point in years.

Following years of silence regarding official announcements about the next GTA title, Rockstar finally showed off the series’ upcoming return to Vice City through a cinematic sequence that indicates a shift in tone from previous titles.

As it seems set to feature a much more realistic world than its predecessors, the state of Grand Theft Auto 6’s iconic city is a worthy subject of speculation.

With over a decade of GTA 5 persisting as the most successful of the series, some players might not be familiar with the diverging timelines of GTA’s universes. The run that started with GTA 3 on the PS2 encompassed the 3D Universe, while GTA 4 and onward belong to the HD Universe.

This change was most greatly defined by the complete change in map design that Liberty City received in its different incarnation, and it’s unknown if this approach will extend to the return of Vice City’s titular location.