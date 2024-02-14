Reasons why GTA 6 might face delay

The much-awaited release date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has come under speculation as Take-Two Interactive revises its revenue expectations for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25). Initially projecting an impressive $8 billion revenue for FY25 during its annual earnings conference call, anticipation for an early GTA 6 release before March 31, 2025, was on the rise. However, recent developments suggest a potential setback.

According to a report from ComicBook.com, Take-Two has downwardly adjusted its revenue forecast, now expecting $7 billion for FY25, signaling a significant decrease of approximately $1 billion in projected earnings.

This unexpected adjustment has led to speculation about a potential internal delay in the GTA 6 release.

READ: GTA 6 fans uncover new details about its map

The report speculates that the revised forecast might push the release date of the game into the next fiscal year, FY26, starting in April 2025. This aligns with earlier suggestions from Wedbush Securities, heightening concerns among fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

It is pertinent to mention here that these developments are based on unofficial reports, and official confirmation from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive is still pending. Fans are advised to approach this information cautiously until an official announcement is made.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates from Rockstar Games, the uncertainty surrounding the GTA 6 release date continues to capture the attention of fans worldwide.