‘GTA 6’ makes news once again…

Fans of the critically acclaimed video game series ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA)‘ got overjoyed after a report stating that the highly anticipated sixth game ‘GTA 6‘ was in the final stages of production went viral on social media.

The last game in the franchise, ‘GTA 5‘, was released just over a decade ago. Rockstar Games, its production company, raised excitement when it announced that ‘GTA 6‘ was in development.

Fans got a taste of what was to come when its trailer was released on December 4, 2023. The first look revealed that Rockstar Games is releasing the project in 2025.

The positive reviews reflected the eagerness for a new game. It is pertinent to mention that ‘GTA 6‘ trailer is the second most-watched video game trailer of all time. 

Now, the upcoming project made news after the US news agency Bloomberg published a report regarding its production.

The news outlet reported that Rockstar’s Head of Publishing Jenn Kolbe sent a letter to the staff informing them of their plans to end remote and hybrid working arrangements and adopt a five-days-a-week office routine from April. 

As the planned window for the ‘GTA 6‘ release draws closer, Rockstar Games is eyeing to tighten its security, along with heightened productivity through this strategy.

Related – GTA 6‘: Everything about next ‘Grand Theft Auto‘ game so far

