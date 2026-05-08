A new GTA 6 leak is making waves again, this time over claims that Rockstar Games could be preparing something few players seriously expected — a possible Nintendo Switch 2 version of Grand Theft Auto VI.

With the game’s release now believed to be around six months away, fans are still working mostly with rumours, scattered reports and the occasional trailer breakdown. Rockstar has stayed unusually quiet, even by its own standards, which is probably why every new GTA 6 leak spreads across the internet within minutes.

The latest report comes from gaming insider Nash Weedle, who is mainly known for Nintendo-related information. According to the details shared this week, Rockstar may already have a Nintendo Switch 2 version in development, and there is even speculation that it could be ready close to launch. Still, the insider himself appears unsure whether that timeline is realistic.

Right now, Rockstar has only confirmed GTA 6 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, including the Series S and PS5 Pro models. A PC version is planned too, though not at launch. As for Nintendo, there has been complete silence officially, which makes this GTA 6 leak feel a little surprising.

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A lot of players remain skeptical for obvious reasons. Rockstar never released GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch, and Red Dead Redemption 2 skipped the platform entirely as well. Because of that history, many believe bringing GTA 6 to Switch 2 would require heavy visual downgrades, maybe more than Rockstar would be comfortable showing alongside the main versions.

The report also claims Rockstar is unlikely to reveal any Nintendo edition in the next trailer, which many fans think could arrive very soon. Internally, the studio is said to be focused on presenting the technical power of the PS5 and Xbox versions first, especially since GTA 6 is expected to push modern hardware pretty hard.

Even with limited official details, the latest GTA 6 leak has managed to pull attention back toward the game yet again. At this point, almost every rumour tied to Rockstar’s upcoming release turns into a headline, and honestly, that probably won’t change until the game finally lands later this year.