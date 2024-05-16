GTA 6 leaks hint at major change in gameplay

With fans eagerly waiting for any update on Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, some speculate a major change in GTA 6 gameplay.

Taking hints from the details in the leaked clips of the upcoming GTA title, one fan has suggested the possibility of cooperative gameplay (Co-op) in GTA VI, a gaming website reported.

The games in the Grand Theft Auto series have revolved around a single character other than GTA 5 which had three protagonists.

However, GTA 6 is believed to continue what the previous game started by having two characters reportedly Jason and Lucia.

Read more: GTA 6: What will be the price and when can you pre-order?

A GTA fan on Reddit suggested the presence of co-op gameplay in GTA 6 based on the earlier leaked clips.

“While the Grand Theft Auto series (Story Mode) has traditionally been a single-player experience, the leaked clips hint at the possibility of cooperative gameplay (Co-op) between the two characters in GTA VI,” the fan wrote in a post.

However, others were not so confident about the cooperative gameplay as they believed that the Rockstar Games might have just tested the functionality of the gameplay.

“There are other explanations as well. They could be or could have tested co-op functionality and the remnants are still in the code,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Or it could just be GTAO mechanics that are just intrinsic to their entire locomotion programming,” he added.

A user expressed disagreement over the potential co-op gameplay in GTA 6, saying, “I hope they don’t do coop or the weird buddy commands thing […] just want them [Rockstar] to play it safe, do a good story like they know they can do.”

Earlier this month, a report said that Dylan Rourke is likely to play the role of Jason in the game set for release in 2025.

While Rourke is the potential actor to voice Jason, Manni L. Perez has long been speculated to portray Lucia.

Prominent GTA YouTuber LegacyKillaHD, while citing “a reliable source,” said that the role of Jason will be played by US actor Dylan Rourke in GTA 6 while Manni L. Perez is set to portray Lucia.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has not released any official statement regarding the involvement of both actors in the game.