Rockstar Games recently experienced another major data breach, which led to the release of a lot of never-before-seen GTA 6 content. Still, much of what was leaked might not show what the game is like now.

On August 18, 2026, supposed GTA 6 gameplay footage appeared online and quickly caught the attention of fans and viewers.

The leaks came out just a few days before the planned Netflix GTA showcase. The person behind the breach has also warned Rockstar and other publishers that more information could be released.

Metadata from the leaked files suggests the material might be old and may not show what the final version of GTA 6 will be like.

According to Insider Gaming, there was a contact made by an anonymous source regarding the new GTA 6 leaks mentioned:

“Some info on the basketball video: It was encoded with FFmpeg 6.1 (Lavc60.31.102/Lavf60.16.100), which was released in November 2023. That means the file was created in this format at the earliest starting November 2023. The underlying footage itself could be older, though the encoding only tells us when it was compressed/converted, and that process also stripped out any original metadata that might have shown the actual recording date.”

There has been ongoing debate regarding the authenticity and timing of the leaked footage.

Reputable leaker NateTheHate believes the leaks are over a year old and aren’t from the rumored GTA 6 previews happening—although they couldn’t place an exact timeframe on them.

Whereas Spider-Vice, on the GTA Forum, said: “The ffmpeg build is from late 2023. Not the video. Someone or some software using an older ffmpeg build doesn’t mean that’s the date of the actual video.”

READ MORE: GTA 6 featured in new PlayStation 5 video with unreleased audio

As GTA 6 approaches its full launch, the leaked footage may differ significantly from the current state of the game.

Regardless of whether the leaks originated in 2023 or 2024, they are likely to be several years old. The upcoming Netflix GTA 6 event may provide a more accurate look at the game’s progress.

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