GTA 6 Online to introduce THIS stunning feature

Rockstar Games is reportedly planning to introduce a major feature in the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 Online.

According to a report, the publisher had begun a project to develop its own mod that would rival FiveM. However, it was later shelved.

Reportedly, Rockstar Games has resumed development on the project after purchasing the development team behind the popular mod.

GTAFocal has now claimed that the project is part of Rockstar’s plans for GTA Online and “significantly involves user-generated content through new Rockstar’s online proprietary modding tools.”

In an earlier report, GTAFocal pointed to a file in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC discovered by insider Tez2, which suggests Rockstar Games was working on a mission creator.

This is part of the new project Rockstar is working on and it will be integrated into GTA 6 Online in the Fall of 2024, GTAFocal reported, citing sources.

“The possibility of bringing it to consoles will also serve as a way to keep the game alive once updates slow down and GTA 6 arrives,” the report said.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the second trailer for the upcoming title following the release of the first trailer in December 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call in May announced that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

Since then, the game’s publisher has maintained a silence about the features of the game or the release date of the second trailer.

Recently, fans started to believe that they might have spotted a hint about the release date of the second trailer.

Last month, Rockstar Games took to Instagram to share a video promoting the inclusion of a pizza deliver scooter in GTA Online.

The license plate of the scooter reads “PIZZ4”, while in the upper left corner of the plate, three letters can be seen: “OCT.”

Putting the ‘OCT’ and ‘4’ together, Grand Theft Auto fans suggested that the publisher will drop the second trailer on October 4.