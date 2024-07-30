GTA 6: Rockstar Games releasing second trailer in October?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 fans are speculating that Rockstar Games might release the second trailer for the game in October based on a hint in GTA Online.

The trailer for the upcoming title was released in December 2023 while Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive in its earnings call in May announced that GTA 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

The first trailer for the upcoming title showed that the game will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Since then, the game’s publisher has maintained a silence about the features of the game or the release date of the second trailer.

Now, fans believe that they might have spotted a hint about the release date of the second trailer.

Rockstar Games took to Instagram to share a new video promoting the inclusion of a pizza deliver scooter in GTA Online.

The license plate of the scooter reads “PIZZ4”, while in the upper left corner of the plate, three letters can be seen: “OCT.”

Putting the ‘OCT’ and ‘4’ together, Grand Theft Auto fans suggested that the publisher will drop the second trailer on October 4.

Earlier this month, ex-Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij predicted that the upcoming title might not be much different from GTA 5.

“I don’t think it’s going to be wildly different from GTA V, I think maybe people might be a little disappointed on the first day. But it’s still gonna be the best game out there,” he said during a recent interview.

It is pertinent to mention that critics have from the beginning accused Grand Theft Auto of glorifying violence and encouraging players to engage in criminal behavior – allegations Take-Two executives have denied.

GTA V players sell drugs, fight, rob, go on car rampages and more.

Gameplay options also included assaulting sex workers and going to strip clubs, raising the ire of activists.