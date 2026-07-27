GTA 6 physical PS5 codes in Japan expire 170 days after launch

Rockstar Games has announced that the physical PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) sold in Japan will come with download codes that expire 170 days after the game’s release on November 19, 2026.

Because GTA 6 is launching as a digital-only title, physical retail boxes will not include a game disc.

Instead, they will include a voucher for downloading the full game. According to a recently updated Rockstar support page, the product codes on Japanese PS5 copies will expire around May 8, 2027.

Rockstar attributed the strict Japan-specific expiration policy to local “regulatory restrictions”.

Japanese consumer protection laws require that digital goods clearly show expiration dates, so Take-Two Interactive has included the 170-day period directly in the code terms.

Interestingly, this expiration applies exclusively to the PS5 version in Japan. Rockstar clarified that Xbox download codes are not region-locked and do not expire. However, the company did not officially explain why the compliance policy differs between the two console platforms. Buyers outside of Japan are entirely unaffected.

TechSpot reported that the announcement led to a wave of criticism on social media, with many players expressing frustration over the digital-only approach and comparing the physical retail boxes to limited-time rentals rather than true ownership.

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Some commentators speculated that the expiration might only apply to DLC content, which requires a separate code in Japan. However, Rockstar has not clarified whether the base game is exempt.

Rockstar advises players in Japan purchasing the PS5 edition to buy from local stores to prevent activation problems related to regional restrictions.

Buyers should avoid keeping the retail box sealed forever and are recommended to redeem their voucher and any separate DLC codes within 170 days.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to be released worldwide on November 19, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The standard edition is priced at $79.99, and the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. Pre-orders are now available on official digital storefronts, but there is no confirmed release date for a PC version.