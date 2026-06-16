With fresh information surfacing, talk about Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto VI has reignited. Rumors point to a potential November launch, stirring conversation once more. Alongside that, questions are rising over how much it might cost online.

Screen Rant suggests the digital copy might cost £89.99, which made people wonder if Rockstar would set the regular U.S. release near $100. That number hasn’t come from the studio itself, so most think it’s just temporary until real prices are shared.

Now things feel calmer when it comes to timing, even though GTA 6 price questions still hang in the air. A November debut seems likely, says NateTheHate, a known name in gaming circles, sharing his take through a recent post on X.

Unless something unexpected & catastrophically goes wrong with GTA6 in the immediate future… it’ll hit in November as planned. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) June 14, 2026



That view matches what’s been hinted before – specifically, a possible drop on November 19th. Some had feared slipping past next year, but those jitters are quieting down now.

Though Rockstar hasn’t said how much it will cost or when exactly it’ll arrive, hints from insiders suggest the launch push could kick off any time now – particularly with older GTA Online updates starting to fade out.

Midway through 2026 might be when fans can start reserving their copy, possibly around July or August. That timing lines up with how Rockstar has handled big game rollouts before. One report points this way, another backs it too.

Fans are watching closely now that November is near, though Rockstar has yet to confirm how much GTA 6 will cost or exactly when it’ll arrive. Still, chatter grows louder by the day, fueled only by guesses and silence.

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