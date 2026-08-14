GTA 6 pre-order guide reveals release dates and console platform details

Rockstar Games has started accepting pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), which is set to release on November 19, 2026. Players with current-generation consoles can now secure their copy, according to a recent LagZapper guide.

Pre-orders for this open-world game started on June 25, 2026. When GTA 6 launches, it will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There is no word yet on a PC version for the initial release.

Digital editions are available through the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. Physical copies can be found at select retailers participating in the pre-order program.

While pre-orders are underway, Rockstar Games has not yet shared several important details about the release.

The studio hasn’t revealed the price, special editions, or any exclusive pre-order bonuses yet. However, Preload schedules are also unknown, but players should make sure their consoles are ready before launch.

PlayStation 5 users can pre-order by locating the official GTA 6 listing on the PlayStation Store and completing the purchase. Xbox players can do the same through the Microsoft Store.

Owners of the Xbox Series S should be aware that this console only supports digital editions, as it does not use physical discs.

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LagZapper’s guide suggests preparing for launch day by updating payment details, using a wired internet connection for faster downloads, and making sure both console software and network equipment are up to date.

As the November 19 release date nears, many players are adding GTA 6 to their wishlists to keep updated on new editions and upcoming bonuses.

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