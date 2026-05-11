With just over six months remaining before the scheduled launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), fresh leaks surrounding the game’s possible price and pre-order timeline are beginning to gain momentum online, adding to the already massive anticipation around Rockstar Games’ biggest release in years.

At present, GTA 6 is expected to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after facing two major delays. Despite the setbacks, excitement around the title has barely slowed, mainly because fans have now waited more than a decade since the release of Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013.

The latest discussion erupted after details allegedly shared by an employee at a major UK game retailer started circulating on Reddit and X. According to the leak, pre-orders for GTA 6 could reportedly open on May 12, with the standard edition priced at £69.99 in the UK and around €69.99 across parts of Europe.

If accurate, the reported figure would come as a relief to many players who feared Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive could push pricing closer to the $100 mark, a rumor that has followed the game for months. So far, the leaked information also suggests that only one edition of the game may initially be available, with no console bundles currently confirmed.

Rockstar Games has not commented on the claims, and there is still no official confirmation regarding pricing, pre-orders, or the long-awaited third trailer.

Still, industry watchers believe May could become a significant month for the company’s marketing plans, particularly with a Take-Two earnings call expected later this month.

Also Read: GTA 6 leak points toward a surprising platform twist

Online reaction has been mixed, which honestly was always going to happen with a release this big. Some fans remain skeptical after months of rumors and speculation, while others believe Rockstar is finally preparing to open the next major phase of the game’s rollout.

For now, players are waiting to see whether the latest leaks turn out to be genuine or just another wave of internet speculation surrounding one of gaming’s most anticipated releases.