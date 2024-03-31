GTA 6: Publisher hints at hiked price of upcoming installment

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was once again in the middle of speculations as its publisher has said that the game’s price was lower compared with how much gameplay players can get out of it.

The highly anticipated game is set to release in 2025, however, some suggest that the game might miss its release date and may be delayed by 2026.

According to Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, the game’s price tag should be higher than the usual of around £60 to £70 in recent years.

Zelnick said that AAA games should have a price tag based on their “per hour value”. This means that games should be priced based on how much gameplay players can get out of them.

Read more: GTA 6: Rockstar’s new game may be delayed to 2026

“In terms of pricing for any entertainment property, basically, the algorithm is the value of the expected entertainment usage,” Zelnick added.

According to him, the publisher’s prices were very low because it offers many hours of engagement in its games.

However, Zelnick said that such a hike would be hard to impose on the gamers. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that the industry has pricing power or wants to have pricing power. However, there is a great deal of value offered.”

Earlier, reports suggested that Rockstar Games’s Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 was likely to miss its 2025 release date and might be available to gamers in 2026 as Rockstar Games.

The highly anticipated game is a follow-up to GTA 5 released a decade earlier in 2013.

Work is underway to complete the production of GTA 6 which is set in Vice City, a fictional take on Miami, Florida.

The game will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series in 2025 while sources in the production team said that Rockstar is aiming to release the game as early as 2025.