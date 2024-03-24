GTA 6: Rockstar’s new game may be delayed to 2026

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is likely to miss its 2025 release date and might be available to gamers in 2026 as Rockstar Games is pushing to bring remote workers to office premises.

While the game was officially unveiled in December 2023, Rockstar is planning to release GTA 6 in Spring 2025, according to a gaming blog.

The highly anticipated game is a follow-up to GTA 5 released a decade earlier in 2013.

Work is underway to complete the production of GTA 6 which is set in Vice City, a fictional take on Miami, Florida.

The game will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series in 2025 while sources in the production team said that Rockstar is aiming to release the game as early as 2025.

Rockstar, the publisher of the GTA game series, asked its workers in February to return to the office five days per week from April.

Employees were surprised and enraged over the short notice and saw it as being pushed out by Rockstar which had hired them remotely.

Security and quality were believed the main reasons, following the 2022 leak, for the decision. However, sources within Rockstar said that the move was aimed at avoiding the situation that development on the game has begun lagging.

The possibility of GTA 6 missing its planned release date is among the major reasons the company is stressing its employees to return to the office.

Meanwhile, the publishers are also considering the option of delaying the game to 2026 as a sort of fallback plan or emergency option if needed.