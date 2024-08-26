WATCH: Man sleeps under umbrella on railway track as train approaches

Exhibiting outstanding vigilance and fast thinking, a train driver saved an old man sleeping on a railway track under an umbrella with the train approaching and stopping just in time as video of the incident went viral.

The incident took place in India’s Uttar Pradesh caught on camera and has gone viral on social media, highlighting the pilot’s gallant attempts to make sure the man is safe. The man can be seen in the video sleeping without knowing the train is approaching.

The old guy is shown in the video, which was posted by X user Sachin Gupta, dozing off beneath his umbrella as the train stops at a safe distance away.

The viral video received over 233,000 views and garnered amusing responses from users on social media. One person commented, “Such brilliant people,” in response to the vigilance of the train driver.