WATCH: Delivery agent braves floodwater to deliver order

Social media users hailed a delivery agent after a video went viral showing him braving floodwater to deliver an order amid the extreme rainy season.

The incident occurred in Ahmedabad city of India’s Gujarat state as consistent rains turned streets and roads into flooded areas, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, a delivery agent of Zomato, an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, was seen in the viral video wading through knee-deep water to deliver an order.

The video shared on X, caught the attention of social media users who hailed the delivery agent for his dedication towards his job.

The viral video showed the man walking with difficulty but managed to make it to a house to deliver the order.

Reacting to the video, Zomato thanked the X user for highlighting the delivery agent’s efforts.

Meanwhile, several users blasted citizens who ordered food amid extreme weather while others suggested that food delivering companies such as Zomato should turn off ordering in waterlogged areas because it puts the lives of delivery personnel at risk.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 32 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain spells in the region.

The local authorities relocated more than 32,000 people from rain-hit areas while around 1,200 people were rescued from flood-affected areas.

Vadodara was among the worst affected cities, according to the authorities. Electricity connections were badly affected, with some 1,000 villages grappling without power.

Rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, downriver from India, floods killed at least 40 people over the same period, with nearly 300,000 residents taking refuge in emergency shelters.