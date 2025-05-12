GTA 6 release date leaves other studios in panic: report

Rockstar Games has announced May 26, 2026, as the release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

Originally scheduled for Fall 2025, the studio announced that the game was delayed to 2026 because they “need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Days after confirming the release date, Rockstar Games dropped the second trailer for GTA 6.

The new trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series shared more details about the story of dual protagonists Jason and Lucia.

While gamers welcomed the news about the release date, other studios have reportedly been left in panic.

According to a report in Bloomberg, studios that were planning to release their games next year are reportedly holding meetings about the release dates for their titles.

As per the publication, the delay in the release date of GTA 6 is likened to a ‘massive game of 4D chess’ which is ‘playing out across the entire video game industry.’

Reportedly, studios are more concerned about whether Rockstar Games will actually finish the game in time.

The announcement has left a big developer in dismay as it has once delayed its game from Fall 2025 to Spring 2026 in an attempt to avoid a clash with GTA 6.

However, it is ‘caught in a vice’ due to the costs of delaying the game for a second time.

Meanwhile, EA CEO Andrew Wilson expressed his joy over the announcement by the Rockstar Games as they plan to release the next Battlefield before March 2026.