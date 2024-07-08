GTA 6: Rockstar introducing cryptocurrency for in-game payment?

Amid the anticipation for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, a new rumour about the incorporation of cryptocurrency for in-game payment has surfaced online.

The latest rumour, making rounds on social media, suggested that the in-game cryptocurrency in GTA 6 could be named RSTAR, which denotes Rockstar, a gaming website reported.

While Rockstar Games’ remain tight-lipped about the features of the highly-anticipated title, rumour has it that the cryptocurrency will be added to the player’s account after completing missions.

Several considered the rumour to be true as the GTA 6 publisher is known to incorporate latest trends in their titles.

However, Rockstar Games has not confirmed if they will introduce cryptocurrencies in the sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto.

The first and only trailer for GTA 6 was released seven months back and Rockstar has not revealed any details about the game since then.

The trailer showed that GTA 6 will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appeared to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Set to the Tom Petty song “Love Is A Long Road,” the GTA 6 trailer opens with a female character named Lucia being released from prison in what appears to be a fictionalized version of Florida.

Rockstar Games parent Take-Two Interactive in May confirmed that GTA 6 will be released in Fall of 2025.

Rockstar had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.

“Consumer anticipation for the title is unprecedented and our expectations for its commercial success continue to increase,” Take-Two Interactive said.

“Rockstar hasn’t given any details on what its expectations are for the release,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told analysts.

“A wonderful trailer that they put out broke the internet and more news will come from Rockstar in the fullness of time.”