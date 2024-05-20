GTA 6 set for Fall 2025

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025 by Rockstar Games.

The confirmation came as Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive revealed that the company posted a $2.9 billion loss in the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2024.

According to the company, the loss included a $2.18 billion goodwill charge, a $304.3 million for acquisition-related expenses and restructuring worth $93.3 million.

On the exact date for the GTA 6 release, Take-Two Interactive refused to get into more details than Fall 2025.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said, “I think we’re going to leave it there for now. That [announcement] will come from Rockstar and be consistent with the way they are marketing the title.”

Rockstar had previously said the next installment to the blockbuster franchise would be available next year, without further details.

During the earnings call, Zelnick said, “Rockstar hasn’t given any details on what its expectations are for the release.”

“A wonderful trailer that they put out broke the internet and more news will come from Rockstar in the fullness of time.”

The trailer shows that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in fictional Vice City, reminiscent of Miami, and appears to feature the first playable female character in the franchise.

Set to the Tom Petty song “Love Is A Long Road,” the GTA 6 trailer opens with a female character named Lucia being released from prison in what appears to be a fictionalized version of Florida.

Near the close of the one-minute-and-30-second trailer, she tells her male partner in crime: “The only way we are going to get through this is by sticking together, being a team.”

The pair go on to burst into a store with pistols drawn and bandanas covering the lower halves of their faces.