GTA 6 soundtrack reportedly leaked by artist ahead of launch

An English singer and producer appears to have secured one of the theme songs for Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

As noted by the iGrandTheftAuto.com account on X (formerly Twitter), a bio for Trace Austin on projectcasting.com states the following:

“Trace is rapidly expanding his film and television footprint. He recently starred in a film alongside Zoë Kravitz and Kyla Pratt, which is currently nominated for an Oscar. Additionally, he has a major upcoming Netflix series under UTA featuring King Bach, Kris Jenner, Kid Cudi, Steve Aoki, Ryan Garcia, and Howie Mandel. The English singer has also partnered with Rockstar Games for Grand Theft Auto VI, where his rendition of ‘Papa Was a Rolling Stone’ will be one of the main theme songs.”

Similar information was also found on Austin’s LinkedIn page, which states, “Trace has a collaboration coming out with Grand Theft Auto VI for his special rendition of ‘Papa Was a Rolling Stone’ featuring The Temptations.”

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Originally recorded in 1972 by the Motown act The Undisputed Truth, the song became a huge hit when The Temptations covered it. It seems that Austin may be sampling or incorporating some of the original vocals from that version to create his new rendition for GTA 6.

The song was also a hit for Was Not Was in the 1990s. Many older listeners might recall that in 1992, George Michael performed a mash-up of “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “Killer” by Adamski at the Concert of Hope for AIDS Charities at Wembley, London.