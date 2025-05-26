GTA 6 story mode expected to be the longest in franchise history

Amid the wait for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, a new rumour about the game’s story mode has triggered another debate among fans.

The sixth title in the Rockstar Games franchise was initially scheduled for release in Fall 2025.

However, the developer announced delaying it to mid-2026 to further improve the upcoming title.

Days later, Rockstar Games released the second trailer for GTA 6 and confirmed that it featured actual gameplay footage and cutscenes.

“Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes,” the studio wrote in its X post.

While the developer has not disclosed details about the GTA 6 story mode, a rumour has emerged online, suggesting the longest story mode in franchise history.

GTA 6 Media, an X handle which regularly posts on the game, stated that the main story was expected to span 45–50 hours.

Read more: Take-Two CEO stuns fans with shocking admission about GTA 6

“It’s not official, GTA VI is estimated at 45–50 hours for the main story and potentially 100+ hours for full completion,” the post read.

If true, this would make GTA 6 the title with the longest story mode, surpassing GTA 5, which took around 32 hours.

It is worth noting here that the second trailer of GTA 6 also showed a glimpse of Vice City, which was previously the setting for 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive,” reads Rockstar Games’ official description for GTA 6.