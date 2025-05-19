Take-Two CEO stuns fans with shocking admission about GTA 6

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick left fans stunned with a shocking admission about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The sixth title in the hit franchise by Rockstar Games remains one of the most anticipated games in recent times.

While gamers have expressed dismay over the delay in the release of GTA 6, the Take-Two Interactive CEO has confessed that he has not played the game.

In a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, Strauss Zelnick was asked if he had played the game.

Responding to the questions, he said, “I’m not a gamer, not really – I don’t play video games, I’m not a major consumer.”

However, Zelnick revealed that he shared his views with developers such as Rockstar Games and 2K, the subsidiaries of Take-Two Interactive.

Read more: Take-Two boss reveals actual reason behind GTA 6 delay

“My role is to attract, retain, and motivate the best talent in the industry and then get out of their way. I think it’s probably a mistake to be the main consumer in the entertainment business as a CEO. I wasn’t the main consumer in the film business, the TV business, or the music business, although I could certainly read a script and I love music… but that’s not my role,” he said.

In the interview, he reaffirmed confidence in the new release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6.

The game was delayed to May 26, 2026 from Fall 2025, as Rockstar Games said that they needed “extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Zelnick reiterated his confidence in the developer to release the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series on the revised release date.

“Generally, when we announce a date [for] certain, we’re able to hit that date,” the Take-Two Interactive boss said.