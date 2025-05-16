Take-Two boss reveals actual reason behind GTA 6 delay

After months of speculation, Rockstar Games announced a delay in the release date of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 earlier this month.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick is now opening up on the reason behind their decision to push the game to May 2026 from the Fall 2025 release date.

Speaking during the company’s recent financial results, he said that the need for more polish “became clear” as GTA 6 got closer to launch.

“As we get closer to completion of a title that’s seeking perfection, the needs or lack thereof, for continued polish become clear,” the Take-Two Interactive boss said.

“In this case there was an opportunity with a small amount of incremental time, we thought, to make sure Rockstar Games achieves its creative vision with no limitations. And I supported of course that approach,” he added.

Strauss Zelnick, however, admitted that the delay in the release of GTA 6 pains him.

“I feel really good about how Fiscal 26 looks sitting here today. And while of course, delays pain me — how could they not? — the most important thing to do is to support your teams in their search for perfection,” he said.

The Take-Two Interactive boss also discussed the smashing numbers of the GTA 6 trailer 2, which was released on May 6.

According to Zelnick, the second trailer for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series ‘broke the internet’.

“So, essentially, once again, Rockstar Games broke the Internet, and we feel really good about that and what that means for the upcoming release of GTA 6,” he said.