GTA 6 to feature Drake-owned radio station?

Amid the wait for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, a fresh rumour has emerged about a potential radio station in the game owned by Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

Speculations about the details of the radio station in the upcoming Rockstar Games began making rounds on social media after rapper Jermaine Dupri suggested that Drake may have a dedicated station in GTA 6, as per US media outlets.

“They asked me to do Grand Theft Auto. Drake got his own radio station in Grand Theft Auto,” he said in an interview.

According to Dupri, the Canadian rapper might be able to upload brand-new, unreleased tracks straight to the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto series.

This is not the first time that such rumours have circulated on social media, as a leaker had claimed earlier this year that DJ Khaled will have his own radio station in GTA 6.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has not confirmed or denied the reports about Drake getting his own radio station in the highly anticipated game.

It is worth noting here that the sixth title in the Rockstar Games franchise was initially scheduled for release in Fall 2025.

However, the developer announced delaying it to mid-2026 to further improve the upcoming title.

Days later, Rockstar Games released the second trailer for GTA 6 and confirmed that it featured actual gameplay footage and cutscenes.

While the developer has not provided many details about the storyline, reports have said that the main story was expected to span 45–50 hours, the longest story mode in franchise history.