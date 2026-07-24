KARACHI, July 24: Before release of Rockstar Games upcoming game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), a new debate started in gaming community. People are asking if game will run on 30 FPS or it will come with 60 FPS support on current generation consoles.

This debate became more strong when on 25 June 2026 Rockstar Games opened pre orders of GTA 6. After that gamers from all over world started looking at game performance and graphics.

At same time a statement from former technical director of GTA 5 and former Rockstar producer John Ricchio started new discussion on social media and gaming forums.

John Ricchio, who worked on big projects like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption, said fans should not keep too much hope for GTA 6 running on 60 FPS on current consoles.

He said this in Kiwi Talkz podcast. The podcast was hosted by famous GTA 6 insider Reece Reily.

During podcast Ricchio and Reece Reily talked in detail that on current generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X S, it can be a big technical challenge for Rockstar to keep constant 60 FPS in such a big open world game.

Reece Reily also said that running Grand Theft Auto 6 on 60 FPS on consoles will not be easy. So fans should not make such expectations for now.

Although debate about 30 FPS and 60 FPS for GTA 6 is going on for many months, but John Ricchio recent comments again made this topic news.

According to him biggest question for Rockstar is if company will choose better graphics, more realistic world, more crowd, better object density and visual quality. Or they will give smoother 60 FPS gaming experience.

Ricchio thinks Rockstar first priority has always been graphical quality, world detail and object density. So company will probably choose better visual quality. Even if as result game gets limited to 30 FPS.

But some gaming analysts think that looking at Rockstar past tradition, company may introduce separate 30 FPS and 60 FPS modes on powerful consoles, especially PS5 and Xbox Series X. But there is no official confirmation about this yet.

Also note that Rockstar Games has not made any official announcement about GTA 6 frame rate till now. Company has not confirmed 30 FPS and also not said anything about 60 FPS support.

Remember that GTA 6 release was delayed two times. Now game is coming on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X S. As release date comes near, debate about game performance, graphics and frame rate will get more strong.

Also Read: GTA 6 launch could crash servers for days, Insiders warn