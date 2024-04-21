GTA gets a surprising mention in Taylor Swift song

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans were delighted after singer Taylor Swift mentioned the popular game in one of the songs in her latest music album amid anticipation for GTA 6.

The album caught the attention of the gaming industry after Taylor Swift mentioned Grand Theft Auto, according to a gaming website.

It is pertinent to mention that the sixth installment of GTA is expected to be released in 2025 while some suggest that the game might miss its release date and may be delayed by 2026.

Among the new tracks, Swift also released a song titled “So High School,” which highlights the singer’s relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

Swift, in her song, compared her relationship with Kelce to a high school couple, however, one specific line caught the attention of the gamers in which she mentioned the game.

“Truth, dare, spin bottles/ You know how to ball, I know Aristotle. Brand new, full throttle/ Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto,” the lyrics of the song read.

Travis Kelce is known to have a likening for hit games like Call of Duty and the latest lyrics in the Taylor Swift song about him playing GTA with his friends has further solidified his hobbies outside the field.

Meanwhile, some suggest that Swift mentioning GTA in her song might indicate something deeper while others were of the view that the singer might have been paid to promote the game in her song.

While GTA 6 was officially unveiled in December 2023, Rockstar is planning to release the game in Spring 2025, according to a gaming blog.

The highly anticipated game is a follow-up to GTA 5 released a decade earlier in 2013.

Work is underway to complete the production of the game which is set in Vice City, a fictional take on Miami, Florida.