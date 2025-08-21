Rockstar announces whopping giveaway for GTA Online players

Rockstar Games announced a whopping giveaway for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players on Thursday.

The developer announced that players who play GTA Online through September 17 will get a one-time GTA$1,000,000 cash.

“GTA+ Members will receive an additional GTA$1,000,000 (including anyone who subscribes and plays between August 21 and September 17). Bonuses will hit your account within 72 hours of logging in,” Rockstar Games said in a statement.

The developer also confirmed plans for giving GTA$ and RP in the Simeon contact missions in GTA Online from next week.

Player will earn 3X GTA$ and RP by tracking down specific vehicles across the city and delivering them back to Mr. Yetarian’s garage.

Additionally, players will earn 2X GTA$ and RP on all Simeon Contact Missions — from quick repos to full-blown recovery operations. GTA+ Members get even bigger payouts with 4X GTA$ and RP.

Reach employee of the month by completing the entire Premium Deluxe Repo Work lineup to receive a GTA$500,000 bonus, deposited within 72 hours of completion.

Finishing three of these missions for the Weekly Challenge will get players an extra GTA$100,000.

The GTA Online giveaway offer comes amid the anticipation for the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

GTA 6 was originally scheduled for a release in Fall 2025, however, Rockstar Games announced delaying the release date in May earlier this year.

As per the revised release date, the sixth title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will hit the shelves on May 26, 2026.

Rumours had it that the sixth title in the blockbuster game franchise would cost $79.99, however, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick left it to Rockstar Games to decide the price of the game in due time.

“That announcement will come from Rockstar in due time. Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge,” he said in an earlier interview.